Fake currency notes worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Assam, 1 held

Nagaon (Assam) [India], May 6 : Assam Police has arrested one person and recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.25 lakh in the Nagaon district.

The apprehended person has been identified as one Rasidul Hussain, police said.

Based on secret information, a police team on Friday night launched an operation in the Borghat area near Nagaon town, the police said.

"We received information that they were coming to sell FICN at the Borghat bypass area and based on the information we launched the operation. We caught a person and conducted his interrogation," Junmoni Rabha, a police officer of Nagaon said.

"We conducted a search operation at a house of Faizul Hoque at Muamari area under Samaguri police station and recovered FICN worth Rs 2.25 lakh," he added.

The police further said that few other persons in the Lakhimpur district are involved in this racket.

Efforts to nab the remaining persons are underway.

