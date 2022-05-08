Family claims presence of mysterious vehicle before Bengal youth's death

Kolkata, May 8 In a dramatic turn in the mysterious death of Arjun Chaurasia, reportedly a BJP youth wing leader, his family members have alleged that a vehicle was found waiting in front of their residence in north Kolkata's Cossipore Road a night before the body was detected.

"Arjun's body was discovered early Friday morning from an abandoned road near a railway yard at Cossipore Road. However, late Thursday night a vehicle came in front of our residence and kept waiting there for a long time. I also saw someone coming out of the vehicle once. We doubt that our residence was kept under watch from that vehicle. We have informed the police about the matter," the deceased youth's brother, Anand Chaurasia told a section of the mediapersons on Sunday morning.

He also said that the entire sequence of events since Thursday morning is covered in a cloud of mystery. "Arjun came back home at around 8 p.m. He again went out for some time. When he did not return home till late night, we called him up. But his phone was unreachable. And now the presence of the vehicle in front of our residence on late Thursday night adds to the mystery," he said.

The BJP and his family members are still adamant on an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter. "We know that our brother will not return. But we want the truth to be revealed," Anand Chaurasia said.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then on a two-day tour to West Bengal, met the family members of the deceased youth. Shah said that he too wants a CBI enquiry in the case. The Union home ministry has already sought a detailed report from the state government.

Late Friday evening, Arjun's body was cremated at a crematorium in north Kolkata. Before that the post mortem of his body was conducted at the Command Hospital at Alipore in South Kolkata, following an instruction by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor