Family from Gujarat drowns while illegally crossing river to reach U.S.

A family of four from Gujarat’s Mehsana district are among the eight persons who died this week trying to enter the United States from Canada by boat across the St. Lawrence River.

The dead bodies identified include that of a family comprising a father, mother, son and daughter who hailed from Manekpura in Vijapur taluka. “The deceased include four of a family from Mehsana district. We are talking to their relatives and trying to gather more details,” said Achal Tyagi, superintendent of police, Mehsana.

They are identified as Praveenbhai Chaudhary, a farmer, and his wife Dakshaben Chaudhary, their son Meet Chaudhary and daughter Vidhi Chaudhary, officials said. The family had tourist visas to Canada and a local agent engaged in human trafficking helped them for their illegal attempt to enter the US, they said, declining to be named.Jashu Chaudhary, a cousin of Pravin Chaudhary, told media persons that he had a conversation with them a few weeks ago and that they had gone to Canada in February on a vacation.