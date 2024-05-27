Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 The family of N Rajesh who is demanding compensation from Air India Express, called on Leader of Opposition (LoP), VD Satheesan, on Monday and sought his help.

Satheesan assured them of his support and sent back Rajesh’s wife Amritha and her two young kids after a meeting.

Amritha reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on May 8 to catch a flight and reach Muscat to be with her ailing husband N Rajesh, who was in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

However, she failed to reach Muscat and meet her husband on May 8 after Air India Express cabin crew went on strike.

Despite several attempts to reach Muscat, she failed to get on another flight and a few days later, N Rajesh passed away.

On May 16 when the remains of N Rajesh arrived here, his family members protested by placing his body before the Air-India SATS office.

It was only after assurances from Air India Express that they called off the protest.

Later, the family called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and they are now seeking a meeting with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Last week Air India Express sent Amritha a mail saying they need a bit more time.

N Rajesh was the sole breadwinner of the family which consists of Amritha who is studying nursing and her two young children.

They live in a rented home in the state capital city and Amritha's family has decided to take legal steps against the airline.

N Rajesh was working in the administration department of a school in Muscat. On May 7, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised there and on May 13, he passed away all alone in a foreign land as his wife could not reach him due to the strike by the airline staff.

