Family says Agra man beaten to death, but police claims heart attack

Agra, Feb 3 In yet another case of alleged custodial death, a 36-year-old auto driver was reportedly beaten to death by police in Agra.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said: "A police team was on routine patrolling in the Sanjay place market, when it found a few men gambling. One of them, Bhagwan Das Rathore, fell unconscious while trying to flee. He was sent to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The autopsy report has not ascertained the cause of death."

Doctors have preserved the viscera samples for further examination.

Kumar said the allegation of death due to beating is baseless.

His family, however, said his body bore injury marks which means he was thrashed.

"We were also beaten up when we tried to bring the body home. Police forcefully cremated my husband on Wednesday. He was murdered. We want justice," said his wife, Anita.

In October 2021, Arun Valmiki, a Dalit, had died in police custody after he was detained on allegations of theft in the police strong room.

The police had claimed that he died of heart attack but the incident led to national outrage and is cited as an example of Dalit atrocities in the ongoing election season.

