Fan murder case: Court to frame charges against Kannada actor Darshan, others on Oct 31

Bengaluru, Oct 29 In a major development, a court hearing the sensational fan murder case has decided to frame charges against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others on October 31.

The trial court passed the order after considering the prosecution’s plea that Darshan’s lawyers were attempting to delay the process of framing charges.

Further, the court directed both parties to cooperate to ensure the speedy examination of witnesses in the case.

Once the charges are framed, the court will begin the trial and examine the witnesses. After the conclusion of this process, the court will pronounce its verdict.

Meanwhile, the court, while hearing Darshan’s plea seeking additional facilities inside Bengaluru Central Prison, refused to provide him with an extra bed and pillow. However, it directed the jail authorities to supply him with a blanket and clothes once a month. The court also left it to the discretion of the prison authorities to decide on shifting Darshan to another barrack within the prison.

The court also dismissed a petition filed by accused number five, Nandeesh, who had sought to have his name dropped from the case.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and other accused appeared before the court through video conferencing. Darshan was seen with kumkum on his forehead and stood with folded hands alongside the other accused.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his alleged "royal treatment" at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He currently faces three FIRs related to the case. The police submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet on September 4, 2024, along with an additional chargesheet to the court.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others were arrested again after the Supreme Court cancelled the bail following the appeal by the Karnataka Police.

It can be recalled that Pavithra Gowda is known as Darshan's longtime companion. Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra Gowda competed with Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, over jewellery and luxury cars. She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra Gowda and Vijayalaxmi also had public spats via social media posts, which led Darshan’s fans to take sides and attack one of the women.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalaxmi, criticised and sent vulgar messages and photos to Pavithra Gowda, which ultimately led to his brutal death, according to police findings.

