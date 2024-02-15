Farmers Call for Gramin Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: Check Full List of What's Open, What's Closed
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2024 07:50 PM2024-02-15T19:50:06+5:302024-02-15T19:50:25+5:30
More than 200 farmer unions have issued a call for a nationwide Bharat Bandh scheduled for February 16, 2024. This protest, supported by various farmer associations, aims to press the Centre to address a myriad of demands, prominently featuring the enactment of a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Here's a comprehensive guide on what's anticipated to be open and closed during the Bharat Bandh.
Background: Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest and Ongoing Agitation
The call for Bharat Bandh follows the Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest initiated on February 13, 2024. The protesters are steadfast in their demands, with a key focus on the implementation of MSP laws. With the Gramin Bharat Bandh slated for February 16, the agitation has gained momentum, drawing widespread support from various segments of society.
Bharat Bandh Details: Date, Time, and Chakka Jam
The Bharat Bandh is set to unfold from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on February 16, 2024. Additionally, a Chakka Jam – a form of roadblock – is planned on major roads across the nation from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM during the bandh.
What's Open during Bharat Bandh?
Emergency Services: Essential services, including hospitals, medical shops, and ambulance services, will continue to operate without disruption.
Schools and Colleges: As of now, schools and colleges are expected to remain open during the bandh. However, students and parents are advised to stay in contact with school authorities for any updates.
Banks: No official notification regarding the closure of banks on February 16 has been issued. The Reserve Bank of India's holiday matrix indicates that banks will remain open.
Newspaper Distribution, Marriages, and CBSE Examinations: These activities are anticipated to proceed as per their schedules.
What's Closed during Bharat Bandh?
Public Transport: Train and bus services may be significantly affected due to the planned Chakka Jam, and roadway employees are likely to join the protest.
Private Offices, Rural Works, Village Shops, and Industrial Institutions: These are expected to remain closed during the bandh.
State and National Highways in Punjab: Closed for four hours from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Essential Services Purchase and Supply: The purchase and supply of vegetables, grains, and other essential commodities are likely to be impacted.
Grain Markets, Rural Industrial and Private Sector Entities: A request has been made for these to remain closed during the bandh.
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) Activities: Ongoing MNREGA activities are likely to come to a temporary halt.