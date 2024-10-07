Farooq Abdullah Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result, Says ‘Even if We Don’t Need It, We Will Take PDP Support To Save Union Territory’

A day before the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election result, Jammu Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that we will take support of Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party support to save Union Territory.

Speaking to the media ahead of Haryana and J&K assembly election results, Farooq Abdullah said, "Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties..."

#WATCH | Srinagar: JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah says, "Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties..." pic.twitter.com/apwy9ZSry1 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

"I extend her my heartfelt gratitude we will try to build this state together...I have not spoken with her, I have only read it in newspapers," Abdullah on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reportedly extending her party's support.

JKNC chief further stated that we all have to bring out the state from the storm which is suffering form past 10 years. "If we have to save this state, we will have to do so by sitting down together. We have to bring it out of that storm in which this state has been engulfed for the last 8-10 years. I was in Jammu recently, and the situation there made me tear up. The roads are damaged...Why was G20 Summit held here (in Srinagar) and not in Jammu? Why did Ambassadors come here and not to Jammu? Why did the diplomats come here during elections and not to Jammu?," he added.

Earlier, a day after the J&K exit poll result, Abdullah was asked if he would go with the BJP to form the government. He said, "We will not go with the BJP at any cost." On the question related to exit polls, the former CM of Jammu Kashmir said that exit polls can also prove to be wrong. Therefore, it would be right to say something only after the results.

This time, the National Conference contested the elections with the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir. Most exit polls show the Congress-NC getting the maximum number of seats. However, no one seems to be getting a majority in the polls. In such a situation, there is a possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll Results:

Axis My India

BJP: 24-34 seats

Congress-NC: 35-45 seats

PDP: 4 to 6 seats

Others: 8 to 23 seats

Dainik Bhaskar

BJP: 20-25 seats

Congress-NC: 35-40 seats

PDP: 4-7 seats

Others: 12-18 seats

India Today-CVoter

BJP: 27-32 seats

Congress-NC: 40-48 seats

PDP: 6-12 seats

Others: 6-11 seats

People's Pulse

BJP: 23-27 seats

Congress-NC: 46-50 seats

PDP: 7-11 seats

Others: 4-6 seats

Who got how many seats in the Poll of Polls?

BJP: 27 seats

Congress-NC: 42 seats

PDP: 7 seats

Others: 14 seats

The results of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Haryana, will be announced tomorrow, October 8. After the exit polls, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti announced that she could support Congress to stop the BJP. AIP Chief Engineer Rashid said that tomorrow is the day of counting, and all the parties are unanimous that no matter who forms the government, the government that will be formed will be weak.

The Gupkar alliance has not achieved anything in the last five years, but now I appeal to all the parties to stay together on the issue of statehood. The new government and all the regional parties should pressure the central government to give Jammu and Kashmir full statehood status.