Farooq Abdullah Summoned by ED in JKCA Funds Fraud Case Today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case. The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Farooq Abdullah, the MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case in 2022. The case involves the siphoning off of funds from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, transferred to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and through unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, according to the ED.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused. The summons require Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, to appear at the ED office in Srinagar.