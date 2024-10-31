Fatehpur Shocker: ANI Journalist Dilip Saini Murdered Over Property Dispute (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident, ANI journalist Dilip Saini was brutally murdered on Wednesday night in Bisauli, located on Bhitora Road in Fatehpur district. The attack, believed to be connected to a property dispute, also left another individual, Shahid, severely injured. Shahid is currently receiving treatment at Hallett Hospital in Kanpur, where his condition remains critical.

According to police reports, Dilip Saini, a Bisauli resident involved in property trading in Fatehpur and Lucknow, was at home with his friend Shahid when a group of over 16 assailants invaded his residence. The attackers used knives to assault both men, inflicting fatal wounds on Saini. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff.

The attackers also vandalized vehicles parked outside Saini's home before escaping the scene, leaving the community in shock and fear. Police have filed a case against the group of 16 individuals, identifying nine by name while seven remain unknown. City Officer Sushil Dubey confirmed the attack's connection to a property dispute and announced that charges of assault, vandalism, and unlawful detention have been brought against the suspects. He added that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend those responsible, with raids currently in progress.