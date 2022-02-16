Fazul Rahman appointed VC of Abdul Haq Urdu University

Hyderabad, Feb 16 Professor P. Fazul Rahman, Director, UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a notification released by the Department of Higher Education, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhusan Harichandan in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University has appointed Fazul Rahman as the Vice-Chancellor of DAHUU for a term of four years.

Rahman obtained his Ph.D in Nematology from Aligarh Muslim University in 1993. He is the first employee who joined MANUU in 1998, served as Assistant Director, Reader beforeAbeingAappointed as Professor-Director, UGC-Academic Staff College in 2007, Professor, School of Sciences in 2013 and Director, UGC-HRDC in 2019.

He also served in different capacities, including Controller of Examinations incharge, Director (Directorate of Distance Education, Directorate of Admission and IQAC); Dean (School of Sciences, Student's Welfare) and Member of EC & AC etc.

He has 27 years of experience in research, teaching, academic administration, institutional establishment, development and management. He also visited United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Australia, United Arab, Emirates and Qatar. He co-authored a book "Nematode Taxonomy: Concepts and recent trends" and also presented research papers inAinternationalAseminarsAand attended various International Conferences. He has been nominated by UGC for various academic committees.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor; Prof S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice Chancellor; Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar;Ateaching and non-teaching fraternity of MANUU congratulated and expressed best wishes for his new responsibility.

