"Federal structure under attack, will seek debate": Congress hints at support to AAP against Centre's ordinance in Monsoon session

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Indicating the party would support Aam Aadmi Party in its fight against the Centre's Ordinance over control of Delhi's bureaucrats, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the country's federal structure is under attack and "we will seek a debate on this in the upcoming session of Parliament."

Jairam Ramesh was briefing the media after the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting held today at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence here to discuss the issues to be raised in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 20.

The Congress leader said that the "attacks on the federal structure by the Central government through Governors" will be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament. The issues include the Manipur situation, the Balasore train tragedy, bringing of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), inflation.

"We have 5-6 big issues on which we would definitely seek a debate in both the houses of Parliament...including the attack on the federal structure," he said.

"The issue of attack on (country's) federal structure is being done directly by the Central government itself. There are some examples where this attack is happening on behalf of the persons appointed by them (Centre). This is a direct attack on the elected government," Jairam Ramesh said, adding that the Congress has always been fighting against it, and will continue to fight, inside or outside the Parliament.

The main opposition party's decision is also significant as only a few days are remaining for the “joint opposition" meeting in Bengaluru and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's presence depends on Congress' clear stance on the Ordinance.

Earlier during the Patna opposition unity meeting, held last month, the grand old party kept its stance "unclear" and repeatedly stressed the big meeting wasn't the appropriate forum for that issue.

The Monsoon session is slated to continue till August 11.

