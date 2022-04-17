Felt blessed while taking part in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Brahmaputra banks: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the bank of Brahmaputra at North Guwahati.

The chief minister said he felt blessed while taking part in Hanuman Jayanti.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote, "Felt blessed while taking part in Hanuman Jayanti observed on the bank of Brahmaputra at North Guwahati."

"Beats of Nagra and singing of hymns by devotees in presence of spiritual leaders from across the country turned the atmosphere even more divine," he tweeted further.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by the devotees of Lord Hanuman to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor