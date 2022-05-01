Fifty unaccounted assets of ex-BSP leader Haji Iqbal seized

As many as fifty properties worth Rs 21 crore of former Bahujan Samaj Party MLC Haji Iqbal were seized in Saharanpur, said a police officer on Sunday.

The properties attached are in the name of Naseem, the servant of Haji Iqbal.

Speaking to ANI, Akash Tomar, SSP of Saharanpur, said, "There is a gang of Haji Iqbal in which there are many active members. The action was taken against them on April 9. We have seized properties worth Rs 21 crore under 14(1) Gangsters act that were in the name of a servant of Haji Iqbal Naseem."

"There are many shell companies through which he did the money laundering and was booked under the Gangster Act. Action would continue against such criminals in the future as well," the SSP added.

Tomar further informed that the police have identified some benami properties and are in the process of identifying more such properties.

"We will be in touch with the Central agencies like ED and ensure action against such properties of Haji Iqbal. This is the biggest seizure under the Gangster Act this year. We will identify more properties. We have identified some benami properties," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

