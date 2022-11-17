Fight over household items and expenses led to Shraddha's murder

Aftab Amin Poonawala, who had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhattarpur area of south Delhi, had told police that before the murder there was a fight between the couple over the shifting of household items from Mumbai. According to a TOI report, investigation revealed that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aftab killed Shraddha.

The report further adds that quarrel was not the first time, Aftab and Shraddha were fighting for three years."On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8pm on May 18 when Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," sources told ANI.

Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker. Aftab had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai in the initial days of the investigation. Aftab had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case. The biggest breakthrough the police got was the bank statement of the couple's account which showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's net banking account app to Aftab's account on May 26. The transaction exposed Aftab's lies in which he had earlier said that Shraddha was unreachable after May 22 and he did not come in contact with her, the sources said. The location of the bank transfer that took place on May 26 also turned out to be the Mehrauli police station area.