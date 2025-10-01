Final voter list of Araria released, 19.66 lakh eligible electors in district

Patna, Oct 1 The final electoral roll for the Araria district under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 was officially released on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate Anil Kumar at Perman Auditorium, Collectorate, Araria.

The program was attended by the presidents, secretaries, and representatives of all recognised political parties.

As per the final list, a total of 19,66,807 eligible voters are in Araria, including 10,30,292 males, 9,26,436 females and 89 others.

The list further said that 31,994 voters are in the age group of 18–19 years, 19,08,959 voters are in the age group of 20 to 79 years, and 25,854 voters are in the age group of 80–149 years.

The final publication was made simultaneously across all six Assembly constituencies of Araria district, including Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, and Sikti.

The DEO informed political representatives that the draft roll was published on August 1, 2025. Following that, the claims and objections period was from August 1 to September 1, 2025.

Special camps were held in Block-cum-Circle offices and Nagar Parishad/Nagar Panchayat offices to ensure maximum participation and to achieve the objective of 'No Voter Left Behind.'

Final electoral rolls were handed over free of cost to political parties present at the meeting.

Representatives across parties expressed satisfaction, terming the effort of the Election Commission of India and the district administration commendable for ensuring an error-free, transparent, and inclusive process.

The meeting also clarified the legal recourse available for voters. If a voter is dissatisfied with the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), they may appeal to the District Magistrate under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

If a voter is dissatisfied with the DM’s order, a second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, as per Rule 27 of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1960.

