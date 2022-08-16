FIR filed against Bobby Kataria for smoking inside plane

New Delhi, Aug 16 The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Bobby Kataria for violating safety and security measures by smoking a cigarette inside an aircraft.

Kataria himself had uploaded a video on his social media account where he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on-board a SpiceJet flight.

According to information, on August 13, Jasbir Singh, Manager Legal and Company Affairs of SpiceJet, filed a complaint with the IGI Airport Police Station and requested action against Balwant Kataria alias Boby Kataria for violation of security and safety measures on-board the Dubai-Delhi flight SG-706 on January 21.

"KatariaAhad uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on-board SpiceJet flight. The video was shot at SG-706, on January 21. Hence action should be taken against them," read the complaint.

The police said that on the basis of complaint a case was filed on August 15 under section 3(1)(C ) of "The Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982" at PS IGI Airport.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had directed the concerned authorities to probe the incident.

Responding to a video on Twitter, Scindia said: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor