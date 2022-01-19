FIR registered against NTPC senior executive for producing fake caste certificate

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday has registered an FIR against a senior employee of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) posted in Lucknow for presenting a fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate to get a job.

The CBI said that the information, received from a reliable source, has revealed that Om Prakash got employment in National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) in the year 2010 as Executive Trainee under Scheduled Tribe Category based on Forged/Fake ST Caste Certificate and further got promotions from Executive trainee to senior posts, under ST Category in NTPC whereas he belongs to OBC (Other Backward Class) category.

It is alleged that ST Caste Certificate was purportedly issued by the Tehsildar of Shahpura Tehsil of Jaipur (Rajasthan) in the name of Om Prakash showing the caste of Om Prakash as "Meena" under the ST category.

During the investigation, the Tehsildar of Shahpura informed that no documents or records about the issuance of the said ST Caste Certificate has been found in his office. It is further alleged that no person having the name of Om Prakash Meena, son of Mohan Lal Meena is a resident of the Village Gulab Bari in Shahpura tehsil.

However, Om Prakash is the resident of Village Chhapura Khurd in Shahpura tehsil.

According to the records of Government Senior Secondary School, Om Prakash's caste has been mentioned as "Jat".

As per the Gazette of India, the Caste "Jat" comes under the category of OBCin the State of Rajasthan.

The accused cheated the government of Rajasthan by getting it to issue a false/fake/forged ST Caste Certificate in his name under the "Meena Caste" ST Category, whereas he belongs to the Jat community and further cheating the NTPC by using the forged Caste Certificate as genuine to obtain jobs and promotions in NTPC.

An FIR has been registered against him and the case is under investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

