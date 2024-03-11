FIR registered in Delhi borewell death case

New Delhi, March 11 Delhi Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence after a man, who fell into a 40-feet deep borewell in Delhi's Keshopur area, was found dead by the rescuers.

The man fell in the borewell on Sunday and the rescuers had to dig a parallel hole to reach him.

“An FIR under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in Vikaspuri police station in this matter. Further investigation will be taken up. Efforts are on to identify the deceased person,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

The borewell is located in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) area in Keshopur Mandi.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg had said that initial message "was received at around 1 a.m. on Sunday that a person had fallen in the water treatment plant following which teams along with five tenders were rushed to the spot which is DJB, Keshopur Mandi."

The DCP had said that after receiving a police control room call at Vikaspuri police station, a police team rushed to the spot.

For over eight hours, the rescue team attempted various strategies to extract the person from the borewell without success. Finally an NDRF team devised a plan to rescue the person by excavating a new borewell adjacent to the existing one. In the afternoon, the rescuers extracted the man, who was already dead.

