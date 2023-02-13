Fire at factory Delhi's Karampura

New Delhi, Feb 13 A massive fire was reported in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in the Karampura area, a fire department official said on Monday.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the call regarding the blaze was received at around 11.40 p.m on Sunday at a factory in Gali No. - 70 Karampura, near Moti Nagar police station.

A total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Fire is under control now. So far, no injuries have been reported," said Garg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor