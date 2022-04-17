Fire at Uphaar cinema hall in Delhi

New Delhi, April 17 A fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at Uphaar Cinema Hall in the national capital, a Fire Department official said.

The official said the Fire Department received a call about the fire incident around 4.46 a.m. in the morning at some building near Green Park Metro station after which five fire engines were pressed into service.

However, as the firemen reached the spot, they found that the blaze was at Uphaar Cinema Hall.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told that the fire was in seats and furniture of the theatre.

"The blaze engulfed the theatre's balcony and a floor, however, none was injured in the incident," the official said.

The fire was put out at 7.20 a.m in the morning.

Notably, 25 years ago, on June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of the Hindi film "Border", a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema, owned by Ansals located in Green Park in south Delhi, killing 59 people in one of the worst tragedies in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor