Fire breaks out at a godown in central Delhi

By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 05:48 PM 2023-06-10T17:48:03+5:30 2023-06-10T18:00:11+5:30

New Delhi, June 10 A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Kamla Market area on Saturday ...

Fire breaks out at a godown in central Delhi | Fire breaks out at a godown in central Delhi

Fire breaks out at a godown in central Delhi

Next

New Delhi, June 10 A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Kamla Market area on Saturday afternoon, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a godown at Shahtara Gali, GB road in Kamla Market area was received around 3:54 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Atul Garg Delhi Fire Service Delhi Fire Services Do of delhi fire service Adp of delhi fire services