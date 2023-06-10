Fire breaks out at a godown in central Delhi

New Delhi, June 10 A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Kamla Market area on Saturday afternoon, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a godown at Shahtara Gali, GB road in Kamla Market area was received around 3:54 p.m.

