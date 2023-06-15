Fire breaks out at bakery in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi [India], June 15 : A fire broke out at a bakery in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Thursday, officials said.

Four fire tenders were at the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire till the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the fire-fighting operation in a building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar that housed a coaching centre concluded on Thursday afternoon, with fire services officials saying that some of the scared students tried to escape through a window as the fire raged on.

Officials said 11 fire tenders were sent to the spot and all those trapped at the coaching centre were rescued from the building.

Visuals showed smoke coming out of the top floor of the building and students sliding down using a rope with bags on their backs.

Onlookers, who had gathered below the building, expressed concern over the safety of students. As they slithered down the building, the students also made use of air conditioners installed on other floors.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the fire was brought under control.

"We received information about a fire in a building. We later came to know that the fire had broken out at a coaching centre and some students were trapped. We sent 11 fire tenders to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Some of the students were scared and tried to escape through the window. Four children sustained minor injuries," he said.

