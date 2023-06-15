Fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, people rappel down for safety

New Delhi [India], June 15 : A massive fire broke out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, informed Delhi Fire Department on Thursday.

People were seen rappelling down as they escape from the building using wires as fire broke out in the building.

According to the fire department, as many as 11 fire tenders rushed to the site and a rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

