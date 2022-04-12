Fire breaks out at colony in Delhi; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a commercial plot in the Kathputli colony of Anand Parvat in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

As many as 20 fire tenders have reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported yet. Officials of the Delhi Fire Department, have said that the fire was later brought under control.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor