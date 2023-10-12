Fire breaks out at Delhi factory
By IANS | Published: October 12, 2023 09:30 AM2023-10-12T09:30:33+5:302023-10-12T09:35:03+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 12 A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday ...
New Delhi, Oct 12 A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday morning, a fire department official said.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident, he added.
Sharing the details, Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said that a call regarding a blaze was received at around 4 a.m.
"The fire was reported in a factory located near Peeragarhi metro station, Udyog Nagar. As many as 33 firefighting units were pressed into service. The fire has been brought into control," said Garg.
