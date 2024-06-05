Fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, June 5 A massive fire broke out at a hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no injuries have been reported.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at Eye -7 Hospital, Near Vinoba Puri metro station, Lajpat Nagar - IV was received at 11.29 a.m.

“A total of 16 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and so far no injuries have been reported,” said Garg.

The fire chief further said that the fire fighting operation was going on and that the reason behind the fire would be ascertained once the flames were doused.

More details were awaited.

