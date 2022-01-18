Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 04:02 PM2022-01-18T16:02:33+5:302022-01-18T16:10:08+5:30

A fire broke out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall on Tuesday.

As many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

