Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 04:02 PM2022-01-18T16:02:33+5:302022-01-18T16:10:08+5:30
A fire broke out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall on Tuesday.
As many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
