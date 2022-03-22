Fire breaks out at SBI's zonal office in Ranchi

By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 09:24 AM2022-03-22T09:24:35+5:302022-03-22T09:35:02+5:30

A fire broke out at the State Bank of India's zonal office in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday morning.

Fire breaks out at SBI's zonal office in Ranchi | Fire breaks out at SBI's zonal office in Ranchi

Fire breaks out at SBI's zonal office in Ranchi

Next

A fire broke out at the State Bank of India's zonal office in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday morning.

Several documents and other items were burnt in the incident.

The fire has now been extinguished.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :State Bank Of IndiaBank branchesIndia servicesIcici groupNational payment corporation of indiaGoogle research indiaState for educationOperations research groupGovernment of india and reserve bankFour ind