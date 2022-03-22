Fire breaks out at SBI's zonal office in Ranchi
By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 09:24 AM2022-03-22T09:24:35+5:302022-03-22T09:35:02+5:30
A fire broke out at the State Bank of India's zonal office in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday morning.
Several documents and other items were burnt in the incident.
The fire has now been extinguished.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
