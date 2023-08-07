Fire breaks out in Delhi AIIMS, 8 fire tenders rushed

New Delhi, Aug 7 A fire broke out on a floor of a building in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

"A fire call has been received from the emergency ward of AIIMS at 11.54 hours. Total 8 fire tenders rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

According to a source, the fire reportedly broke out in the endoscopy room of the building.

The source claimed that all the patients have been evaluated safely, adding no injury was reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

