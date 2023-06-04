Fire breaks out in Delhi madarsa, 17 fire tenders rushed to the spot

New Delhi, June 4 A fire broke out at a madarsa in east Delhi on Sunday evening, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that 5.41 p.m., a call regarding fire in a metre at a madarsa in Gali no-6, New Brijpuri near Jagatpuri police station was received.

"A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

"As road is very narrow, so fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach the scene. Further details are awaited," Garg added.



