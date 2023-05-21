Fire breaks out in west Delhi multiplex

New Delhi, May 21 A major fire broke out in the projector room of Fun Cinema in west Delhi on Sunday, but no injuries were reported as the hall was empty at that time, fire officials said.

The fire department got a call of the incident at 1.12 p.m. with the caller reporting a blaze in the projector room of auditorium no 3, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire engines took two hours to bring the fire under control. The local police also assisted the fire fighters in the rescue operation.

"Fortunately, at the time when the fire broke out there was no one present in the hall," a fire official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor