Fire broke out a Lucknow hospital, 2 killed

A tragic incident occurred on Monday as a massive fire broke out in the operation theatre of the state-run Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Lucknow. The fire erupted on the first floor where the operation theatre and post-operation care ward are located, coinciding with an ongoing surgery. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. Tragically, a woman undergoing surgery lost her life, and a child admitted for heart surgery succumbed to suffocation due to the fire. The remaining patients were immediately shifted to safer place.

Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman the SGPGIMS, director said, "The fire incident was reported at approximately 12:15 pm. Six fire engines promptly arrived at the scene. All patients from the operation theatre and post-operation ward were immediately evacuated to safer locations." The Director-General of the Fire Service Headquarters, Jugal Kishore, confirmed that the fire had spread throughout the entire floor but was successfully brought under control. He stated, "However, we have controlled the fire. The exact cause of the fire is being identified; it is a matter of investigation."

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly took note of the fire incident at SGGIMS and directed the fire department and other concerned officials to reach the spot and provide assistance to the injured. The Chief Minister expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery of the patients. Brahesh Pathak Deputy Chief Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Health and Medical Education, sadly confirmed the death of a patient. He termed the fire incident as unfortunate and assured a thorough investigation into the cause. Pathak emphasized that those responsible for the incident would not be spared, and tough action would be taken against them. The Principal Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Parthsarthi Sen Sharma, has been directed to visit SGPGIMS and prepare a detailed report.