Fire engulfs Mumbai's famed Jogeshwari furniture market, no casualties

Mumbai, March 13 A massive fire broke out in a godown at the famed Jogeshwari furniture market engulfing at least half a dozen adjoining shops near S.V. Road, here on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and other agencies rushed and started battling the blaze in which no casualties were reported so far.

The market, which sells, old, new, wooden and metal, refurbished or custom-made furniture, is a popular destination for residential or commercial consumers wanting to decorate their homes or offices, with even foreigners occasionally dropping in for antique pieces available here.

