Fire guts 40 shanties in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, April 25 A major fire broke out at around 40 shanties located in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Monday, a fire department official said.

"No casualties were reported from the incident. However, three buffaloes and two cows were charred to death in the inferno," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told .

Garg said that they received a call about the incident around 3.15 p.m. at R 771 Joga Bai Extension, Batla House, Jamia Nagar, after which 11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The firemen took around one and a half hours to douse the flames. The blaze was extinguished at 4.40 p.m.

Officials said the situation is now completely under control, and as per latest reports, the cooling process was underway.

