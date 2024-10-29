Firecracker Ban in India: List of Cities and States Imposed Restrictions on Firecrackers and Sky Lanterns During Diwali

Diwali is one of the biggest and most widely celebrated festivals in India. During this festival, people burst firecrackers, which contributes to the increase in air pollution. On Monday, the weather department said that the air quality in Mumbai was deterred as smog was seen surrounding the buildings in the city.

The state governments and authorities are taking proactive measures to curb the rising air pollution, especially in winter and during the festive season. In response to this, strict regulations on bursting and selling firecrackers have been imposed in states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Firecracker Ban in Delhi

Delhi is facing serious environmental and air pollution concerns as the quality of air in the national capital deterioration. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city was reported to be ‘Very Poor’ to the ‘Poor’ range, with an AQI reading of 261 at 8.00 am on Tuesday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has banned the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers until January 1, 2025. This also includes online sales of firecrackers. Only green crackers, which are less harmful to the environment, will be allowed during limited hours from 8 PM to 10 PM, as these green crackers are free from toxic chemicals like barium and lead.

Prohibition on Firecrackers in Bihar

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has imposed complete prohibition of any kind of firecrackers, including green crackers—in major cities such as Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur.

Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers in Maharashtra

Maharashtra, too, follows similar guidelines, allowing only green firecrackers that produce 30% less air pollution than non-green firecrackers. However, many retail and wholesalers were reported selling illegal crackers in Mumbai city. Civic body crackdown on several firecracker stalls and shops by pouring water on illegal firecrackers in the Mira Bhayandar area. The authorities also cancelled the license of several shops for flaunting norms.

Also Read | Mumbai: MBMC Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker in Mira Bhayandar.

Additional Mumbai Police have banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24 amid Maharashtra assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on November 20, and the counting of votes and results will take place on November 23.

Green Crackers Only in Karnataka

Congress-led Karnataka government request citizens to use only green crackers during Diwali. Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre has suggested restricting firework usage to specific hours between 8 PM and 10 PM to combat air and noise pollution during Deepavali.

Regulated Firecracker Use in Punjab

The government of Punjab imposed restrictions on firecrackers as well as stubble burning as pollution in the state and neighbourhood cities, including Delhi, facing a major air pollution crisis due to which the Supreme Court and NGT also issued directives to the state. Firecracker use is limited to specific hours on festivals such as Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Only green crackers are permitted during the following times:

Diwali (October 31): 8 PM to 10 PM.

Gurpurab (November 15): 4 AM to 5 AM & 9 PM to 10 PM.

Christmas (December 24-25): 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.

New Year’s Eve (December 31-January 1): 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Know Best Time to Buy Gold.

Similar Regulations Like Delhi in Haryana

In recent days, Gurugram's air pollution has increased, so the administration issued regulations like Delhi, allowing only green crackers during specific hours on Diwali and Gurpurab, allowing for limited celebrations while prioritising air quality.

Diwali & Gurpurab: 8 PM to 10 PM.

On Christmas Eve: 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.

Limited Firecrackers in Kerala

Kerala government said limited bursting of firecrackers during the festive season. Only two hours have been given by the government to burst crackers from 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali and from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Tamil Nadu Restrict Bursting Hours

The Tamil Nadu government has restricted that firecrackers can only be burst between 6 AM to 7 AM and 7 PM to 8 PM. . CM MK Stalin has urged citizens to burst low pollution and low sound crackers.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Special Trains: Indian Railways to Run 250 Services With Extra Coaches From Today to Cater Festival Rush; Check Details.

West Bengal: Crackers Only For 2 Hours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that only green firecrackers will be busted and asked residents to follow National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines while celebrating the Diwali festival. In Kolkata, residents can burst crackers between 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali.