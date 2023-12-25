First donor to Ayodhya Ram temple invited for consecration ceremony

Siyaram Gupta, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, donated Rs 1 crore to the Ram temple in October 2018, before the Supreme Court ruling. He is now considered the first donor to the temple's construction. Gupta, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, raised the money by selling his 16 bighas of land. He also borrowed Rs 15 lakh from his relatives. He donated the money on November 20, 2018.

Gupta has also been invited to the temple's consecration ceremony on January 22. He is a devout follower of Lord Rama and has built a temple for him in Pratapgarh. He lives in the temple and prays there. The Supreme Court's ruling on the Ram temple came a year later, on November 9, 2019. Gupta said he had forgotten about his donation and did not publicize it. He said he had no intention of promoting his donation.

More than 7,000 people have been invited to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, 2024. The invitees include old karsevaks, traders, politicians, journalists, and dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the event.