First police help desk for transgenders in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 23 In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Lucknow police has opened a dedicated help desk for transgenders in Lucknow.

The fully air-conditioned office in the Kaiserbagh police premises, will take care of all kinds of complaints received from the third gender and will also serve as a one-stop redressal window.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha told that five police personnel-all women-will be present at the cell round the clock.

"We have kept women personnel since most transgenders are comfortable with women rather than men. The police personnel have been adequately sensitised to deal with the transgenders and their problems. Those who come here will not be sent to other places to solve their issues. We will take care of that," he said.

The ADCP further said that efforts will be made to encourage transgenders to come forward with their problems.

"We want to give them a feeling of security and assurance. This is an effort to cultivate a friendly image for the third gender which is also a part of society," he added.

