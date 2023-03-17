Five found unconscious at Gurugram house

Gurugram, March 17 Five persons were found unconscious at a lawyer's house in the Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar area on Friday, the police said.

Police suspect the cook who is said to be absconding after taking valuable items from the house.

According to the police, they received a call around 5 p.m. that a number of people had been found unconscious at a house, reached the spot, and took the victims to a hospital.

The five were identified as advocate Mahesh Raghav his wife, his driver, and two household help.

The investigation team also suspects that the victims fell unconscious after having lunch on Friday.

"We did not find any forcible entry into the house. All are out of danger and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The reason behind the incident will be known only after the victims gain consciousness," DCP, West, Deepak Saharan said.

It is being said that the accused also damaged the DVR device, and a cupboard before fleeing.

A police team from the Shivaji Nagar police station, a dog squad, and a forensic team were present on the spot and inquiries are continuing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor