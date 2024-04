Five killed as bikes collide and dumper runs over them in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), April 11 In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, five people died after being trampled by a dumper in Pilibhit district.

The accident took place when two bikes collided near Nisra in Jehanabad police station area on Bareilly-Haridwar Highway.

A dumper coming from behind ran over them, killing them on the spot. The driver fled after the accident.

The deceased include Aaqib (21), Saheb (25), and Arbaaz (26). The three youths were on their way to offer prayers on Eid.

Owais (33) and his wife Sakra Begum (30), who were riding on the second bike and were going to celebrate Eid with their relatives, also died in the accident.

Soon after the accident, the villagers gathered at the site and created a ruckus.

Police immediately launched an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Additional forces have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, said the police spokesman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor