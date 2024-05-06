Five members of solver gang detained in Bihar, charged Rs 5 lakh for NEET exam

Patna, May 6 A day after five members of a solver gang were detained in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper leak case, an official of Patna Police claimed the rate of the gang was Rs 5 lakh per person.

The official said the members revealed this during questioning. Sources said that solver gangs were active in the NEET examination and many members have taken the examination in place of real candidates.

An MBBS student was caught from Shastri Nagar locality in Patna when he came out after taking the examination.

According to an official of Shastri Nagar police station in Patna, the solver gangs have taken Rs 5 lakh from each student and scholars had given the examination in place of them.

The police said that an MBBS student named Sonu Singh of a prominent medical college and hospital in Patna was detained in this connection. He allegedly appeared in the examination in place of a student named Abhishek Raj at an examination centre in Shastri Nagar.

Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said that an investigation is going on whether the question papers have been leaked or not. “Interrogation of the detained people is going on and many names have also come to light. Some people have been caught who appeared in the examination on behalf of others. We have registered an FIR in this connection in Patna,” he said.

Sources have said that the question paper was uploaded on the Internet at 4 p.m. on Sunday and the NTA which conducted the examination is investigating it. More than 23 lakh students have appeared in the examination.

