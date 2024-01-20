Five-Story Building Collapses in Himachal Village, Causes Road Damage – Watch Video

A five-story building in Ghandal village, near Shimla, situated along National Highway 205, collapsed on Saturday, causing an interruption in traffic flow due to road damage leading to a government college. The incident unfolded around 12 PM, with the collapse attributed to cracks in the road resulting from excavation work in Dhami 16 Mile.

The dramatic collapse, captured in a circulating internet video, depicts the structure crumbling within minutes. The building, in proximity to Dhami's Degree College, had already raised concerns about its structural integrity. Law college students residing in the five-story structure were evacuated a week prior as a precautionary measure, ensuring no casualties during the incident. Additionally, the building's electric connections were severed, as reported by PTI.

There was a big landslide in Shimla near Degree College at 16 Mill. A five-story building collapsed, but luckily, no one got hurt. #shimlapic.twitter.com/lOIMMZKBI5 — The Modern Himachal (@I_love_himachal) January 20, 2024

Confirming the incident on the Shimla-Dharmshala highway, Sanjeev Gandhi, Superintendent of Police in Shimla, assured that everyone inside the building had been evacuated before the collapse. The owner, identified as Rajkumar, was listed as the building's proprietor. While the exact cause of the collapse remains unknown, the Superintendent of Police noted that public works department engineers swiftly arrived at the scene for an investigation. Excavation activities near the building are under scrutiny, though a structural engineer's report will ascertain the precise cause.