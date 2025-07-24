Five-tier security in place ahead of PM Modi’s TN visit on July 27

Chennai, July 24 A thick security blanket has been thrown across Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram on July 27.

A five-tier security arrangement has been in force since Thursday, with personnel from the Special Protection Group (SPG), Tamil Nadu police, and other central agencies deployed across key areas.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Tiruchy airport around 10.30 p.m. on July 26, after inaugurating the expanded terminal at Thoothukudi airport.

He will stay overnight at the tourist bungalow in Tiruchy, which has also been brought under high security.

On the morning of July 27, he will travel by helicopter to Ariyalur to participate in the 1,000th birth anniversary celebrations of Rajendra Chola I at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

In preparation for the visit, SPG teams carried out extensive security sweeps at Tiruchy airport, the tourist bungalow, and, surrounding areas.

All critical locations on the Prime Minister’s route to Ariyalur were screened by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, and local law enforcement was instructed to remain on high alert.

The security arrangements are expected to remain in place until July 29, according to officials. The SPG has been coordinating with State intelligence officials, police, and the district administration over the past few days.

Several rounds of discussions have been held to ensure foolproof arrangements. Convoy routes, helipads, event locations, and alternate routes were all reviewed in detail.

In addition, details of residents living near the Tiruchy airport and the tourist bungalow have been collected, and specific instructions regarding security protocols have been issued.

Locals have been asked to cooperate with the police and follow guidelines strictly.

As a precautionary measure, the district administrations of Tiruchy and Ariyalur have also imposed a temporary ban on the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from Thursday through Sunday (July 24 to July 27).

Officials said all arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and secure visit by the Prime Minister, who is attending a high-profile cultural and historical event marking the legacy of the Chola empire.

