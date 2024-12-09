Focus on technology & branding to promote tourism: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Dec 9 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Monday that the state government is focussing on technology and branding to promote tourism.

She said that tourism is not just a means of business, it is a medium to share our culture and our experiences. While interacting with all the people present during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, she said that the aim of the Rajasthan government is to promote repeat tourism in the state.

She said that all should try to ensure that the tourists visiting Rajasthan come to the state again for tourism. “For this, we will have to promote new tourist destinations and expand tourist facilities,” she claimed.

She also claimed that the focus of the government will be on marketing and promotion to promote tourism in the state, in which new technology will play a significant role.

She claimed that events like Rising Rajasthan are not just events but a continuous process of moving towards development.

She further claimed that the Rajasthan government is committed to taking tourism to new heights in the state.

“The topic of today's sectoral session is also inspired by the Prime Minister's idea in which he said that tourism should be a medium to connect the country's economy and society. Our government also aims to provide better employment and business opportunities to every section of the society,” she said.

The Rising Rajasthan Investment Global Summit was inaugurated with great pomp on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this summit. Prime Minister in his address described tourism as synonymous with Rajasthan and also mentioned the tourism specialty of Rajasthan in his address.

As special speakers in the tourism session, poet and actor Shailesh Lodha, actor Nakul Mehta, tourism expert Anjali Bhartrihari Ravi and Neha Arora said in unison that the kind of diversity seen in Rajasthan is not found in any other state of the country or abroad.

In the special session based on tourism in Rising Rajasthan, Tourism Secretary Shri Ravi Jain gave a special presentation in which complete information about Rajasthan tourism along with the immense possibilities of investment was given in detail.

