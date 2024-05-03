Following death threat, two PSOs deployed for Barmer Independent nominee's security

Jaipur, May 3 Two personal security officers (PSOs) have been deputed for the Independent nominee from Rajasthan's Barmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati, after he reportedly received death threats a few days back.

As per the order, two PSOs will remain deployed for his security till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena ordered the deployment of PSOs for Bhati after receiving a letter from the Superintendent of Police, CID (Security), Jaipur.

Bhati, who successfully contested the Assembly polls from Sheo as an Independent nominee after being denied a ticket by the BJP last year, is contesting against Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary of the BJP and the Congress' Umedaram Beniwal in Barmer, where polling was held on April 26.

Bhati received death threats recently after he staged a protest outside the Balotra SP's office against the arrest of his supporters over a clash on the polling day.

The threatening post read, “I am clearly telling Ravindra Singh Bhati that if he tries to behave like this, the day is not far when people will say one more Rajput star (after Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi who was murdered a few months back) has left this earth.

"We neither want to contest any election nor have any interest in power. We want that no one should dare to look at our community from a wrong perspective."

An accused was arrested in connection with the threat post on Thursday, who has been identified as Megharam, an employee with a cloth shop in Balotra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor