For The Solution of Urbanization, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Calls To Research Solutions Based On Nanotechnology

Due to urbanization, population increase, and changing lifestyle, problems are likely to increase in many areas in the near future, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called to research solutions based on nanotechnology. Inaugurating the 13th Bangalore India Nano Conference in Bangalore, he said that innovative nanotechnology-based solutions to the challenges faced in the fields of food security, energy security, clean drinking water, basic infrastructure, health services, medical field, environmental management, waste management, etc. A need to find solutions, in this regard. He said that he would request scientists and engineers to conduct research.

CM Siddaramaiah honoured Bharat Ratna Dr.CNR Rao at the conference which was in the city on behalf of the Department of Science and Technology. Minister SR Patil, Priyank Kharge, MLA Rizwan Harshad, Businessman Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar with other dignitaries were present.

Expressing confidence that it will be formed, the Chief Minister said that it will play an important role in this modern technological field in the coming years. The Chief Minister said that international research collaboration is necessary to fully exploit the possibilities of this new technological field. For this, there is a need for mutual exchange of information and technologies, exchange of ideas on the challenges faced in these fields and their solution possibilities and development of talents, he said.

Young entrepreneurs benefit from the cooperation and collaboration of experts and stalwarts in this field. The Chief Minister also called for starting new industries in the state.He said that the government will provide full cooperation to create a favorable environment for the development of this innovative industry sector in the state.