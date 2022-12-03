Foreign student at Hyderabad University alleges rape attempt by professor
Hyderabad, Dec 3 A foreign student at the University of Hyderabad has alleged that a professor of trying to sexually assault her.
The victim, who is from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.
Police said on Saturday that they have registered a case against the 69-year-old professor of the Hindi department and took up investigation.
The 23-year-old victim alleged that the professor called her to his office and tried to sexually assault her.
She managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.
Police recorded her statement and were questioning the professor.
