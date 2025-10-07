Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch signature campaign to oppose privatisation of medical colleges

Amaravati, Oct 7 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that the current Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government in the state has failed on all fronts and announced an action plan to protest against the privatisation of medical colleges through one-crore signature campaign.

Addressing party functionaries here, the YSRCP Chief highlighted the failures of the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government, accusing it of rampant corruption, manufacturing and trade of spurious liquor, and neglecting farmers.

He said that he would visit Narsipatnam Medical College on October 9 to expose the 'dubious designs' of the current TDP-led coalition government in pursuing privatisation.

He will launch the campaign by distributing pamphlets.

One crore signatures will be collected through Rachabanda programmes to be held from October 10 to November 6.

Rallies will be held at constituency headquarters on October 28, with Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in one of them.

Rallies at district headquarters are scheduled for November 4.

The one crore signatures collected will be submitted to the Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on November 12 or on a date suggested by him, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

"The former Chief Minister said that governance in the state has gone off track, with corruption rampant as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and other leaders stash away looted wealth. While the YSRCP government ensured transparency in liquor policy, the TDP-led coalition government has handed over the distribution network to its favoured few and is now trading in spurious liquor, disregarding the plight of the poor. Farmers are unable to get urea, and public health has taken a severe beating due to faulty policies," the former Chief Minister added.

"Chandrababu Naidu is spending huge amounts on Amaravati but is unable to sustain our medical colleges initiative. We will resist privatisation tooth and nail," he said.

Meanwhile, four fishermen from Kakinada, who were recently released after being imprisoned in Sri Lanka for 54 days, met Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's central office.

The fishermen had travelled to Kanyakumari to purchase a boat and were returning when the Sri Lankan Coast Guard apprehended them, alleging that they had entered their waters.

Despite having no fish on board, they were produced before a Sri Lankan court and sent to jail.

On receiving information, former Kakinada Rural MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy intervened, apprised the concerned authorities, and facilitated communication with Sri Lankan officials.

Following his efforts, the four fishermen were released and returned home safely after 54 days.

Expressing gratitude to the YSRCP for securing their release, the fishermen, Pantada Brahmanandam, P. Srinu, and others, said that it was only because of the party's initiative that they could walk free.

