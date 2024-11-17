Former BJP MLA Anil Jha Joins AAP Shortly After Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Resigns (Watch Video)

BJP's Purvanchali leader and two-time former MLA from Kirari, Anil Jha, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. This development followed a significant setback for the AAP, as Najafgarh MLA and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party just hours earlier.

Watch:

#WATCH | Former BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP in the presence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal welcomed Jha to the AAP at party headquarters near Mandi House and dubbed him as one of the "biggest" Purvanchali leaders in Delhi politics. He will boost the AAP not only in Kirari but all over the city, the AAP supremo said.

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining AAP, former BJP MLA Anil Jha says, "Every party has both good and bad people. But nobody makes decisions just like that...I was trying to protect myself from 'bagula' of BJP. I knew what they would have done to my people. I had been in this party for…

"Every party has both good and bad people. But nobody makes decisions just like that. I was trying to protect myself from 'bagula' of BJP. I knew what they would have done to my people. I had been in this party for 32 years. I do not want to take anyone's name and say anything absurd. But I think this is the time to fight. We will fight for justice. A few leaders in Delhi BJP are like 'spoiled sons' and central team of BJP is like an 'old father'. It is unable to look after these spoiled sons. Loot, running an organised gang, complaining and sabotaging hardcore workers. I saw that even AAP has a nationalist sentiment," said Anil Jha after joining AAP.

