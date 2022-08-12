Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi donates Rajya Sabha salary to provide scholarship to law students

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who did not draw a salary or take allowances despite being a Rajya Sabha member, has now decided to provide a scholarship programme for aspiring legal students. Reportedly, the scholarship fund has been created out of the salary and allowances that Justice Gogoi has earned as a Rajya Sabha member since he took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha in March 2020.

The scholarship will help the students pursue a career in the field of law and can be used in the form of reimbursement of tuition fees and hostel accommodation for the entire duration of the course for the selected students. While students already pursuing the course will receive the benefits of the scholarship for the remaining period. Justice Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, as a member of eminence by the former President of India Ram Nath Govind in March 2020. He was nominated under Article 80 of the Constitution which says the President can appoint 12 MPs “having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of literature, science, art and social service” to the Rajya Sabha.